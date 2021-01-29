'KGF Chapter 2' set to hit theatres this July

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 (ANI): After teasing fans about the announcement of the release date on much-awaited film 'KGF Chapter 2' the makers finally revealed the Chapter 2 of KGF franchise will be hitting the theatres later this year on July 16.

Excel Entertainment took to Twitter and unveiled the big announcement of the release date.

"Rocky is back with #KGFChapter2 Worldwide Theatrical Release On July 16th, 2021. #KGFChapter2onJuly16," they tweeted.





Along with the announcement, Excel Entertainment also shared a poster of the film, featuring Yash in a sleek look, sporting a beige blazer and matching pants while holding a rifle.

Earlier in the day, veteran actor Sanjay Dutt who will be essaying an essential role in the movie increased the audience's frenzy by sharing the news that the release date of 'KGF: Chapter 2' will be unveiled today.

Starring Yash in the lead, the first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster. The upcoming sequel is said to follow the power struggle between Rocky (Yash) and Adheera (Sanjay). Apart from Yash and Sanjay Dutt, the movie will also star Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon in the lead role.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film will also feature Srinidhi Shetty in a lead role. The first installment of the film was also directed by Neel. (ANI)

