'Khaali Peeli' to be released in drive-in theatres in Gurugram, Bengaluru

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI): Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday-starrer much-anticipated film 'Khaali Peeli' will also be released in drive-in theatres Gurugram and Bengaluru. The movie will be released on OTT platform Zee Plex and drive-in theatres simultaneously.

Film critic and movie trade analyst announced the news on Twitter and wrote, "RELEASING AT DRIVE IN THEATRES... #KhaaliPeeli - starring #IshaanKhatter and #AnanyaPanday - to release at Drive In theatres in #Gurugram and #Bengaluru... The film will simultaneously premiere on Zee Plex on 2 Oct 2020."





Along with the announcement, Taran shared an intriguing picture from the film featuring the lead duo. In the snap, Ananya is seen seated on the bonnet of the taxi while Ishaan stood by her side.

Helmed by debutant director Maqbool Khan and backed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, Himanshu Mehra, and Zee Studios, the film also stars 'Paatal Lok' actor Jaideep Ahlawat.

'Khaali Peeli' went on the floors in September last year and was scheduled for a June 12 release but was delayed due to the shuttering of film theatres. The movie will start streaming on OTT platform Zeeplex from October 2.(ANI)

