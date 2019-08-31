'Khairiyat' highlights soulful love between Shraddha, Sushant in 'Chhichhore'

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The makers of 'Chhichhore' have released the film's second song, and it portrays the innocent chemistry and slight resentment between the lead pair- Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor.

Titled as 'Khairiyat', the soulful song is an ode to the refreshing chemistry and a bit of displeasure between the two lovers.

The 'Kedarnath' actor shared the link of the song on Twitter.



Crooned by Arijit Singh, the song is composed by ace composer Pritam and the lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

While the trailer of the movie, which was released a few weeks ago, gave a mixed dose of everything from heartbreak to fights, competition, and stress, the first song 'Fikar Not' took the audience on a joyful journey.

The flick, which was earlier slated to hit theatres on August 30, will now be out on September 6.

Sushant essays the role of Anni, a boy who doesn't have the courage to face girls, especially Maya, played by Shraddha. The other characters that the audiences are sure to enjoy watching onscreen are that of Sexa and Mummy, portrayed by Varun Sharma and Tushar Pandey, respectively.

The gang, which gets separated after college, reunite years later in a hospital when one of their friends meets with an accident.

Going by the trailer, we can safely say that - Shraddha, Sushant Singh Rajput, Prateik Babbar, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla, and Naveen Polishetty are surely going to leave you impressed with their acting, dancing, and chemistry.

The film, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios. (ANI)