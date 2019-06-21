'Khandaani Shafakhana': Hilarious take on taboo around sexual disorder

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): After treating the fans with a quirky poster and escalating their curiosity, the makers of 'Khandaani Shafakhana' have finally released the trailer of the film.

The lead actor of the film, Sonakshi Sinha, shared the trailer of the movie on her Instagram account.

'Khandaani Shafakhana' is a humorous take on sex and the social taboo around sexual disorders.

The trailer shows Sonakshi taking over her uncle's 'Sex Clinic' after he apparently passes away and leaves the clinic in her name. Varun Sharma aka 'Choocha' essays the role of Sonakshi's brother who seems eager to get married.

Amid humorous one-liners, The 2.42 minutes trailers show Sonakshi Sinha confronting the society on the topic of sex and the related disorders.

In a bid to break the taboo, Sonakshi seeks the help of singer-rapper Badshah who is famous in the area thinking that people will listen to him.

The trailer ends with Badshah asking for the medicine with teary eyes hinting that he is also suffering from the disorders.

Two days ago, the poster of the film was released featuring Sonakshi in the forefront. Beside her, many men are seen standing with their faces hidden with props like steel bucket, newspaper, brown paper bag, etc.

Among them is singer-rapper Badshah, whose face is hidden with a book. At the bottom, a Hindi line reads, "Main jitna bolungi logo ko utni hi sharam aani hai! - Baby Bedi."

The film comes after Sonakshi's April release 'Kalank' where she was seen alongside Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, and Sanjay Dutt.

She is also busy shooting for 'Dabangg 3' where she will be reprising her role as Rajjo, while Salman Khan plays the protagonist, Chulbul Pandey.

'Dabangg 3' is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 20. (ANI)