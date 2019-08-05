Kher welcomes move to repeal Article 370, says it's emotionally powerful moment

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 20:55 IST

'Supernatural' ending but Jensen Ackles says journey never going...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): After 15 long years, actors Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins and more 'Supernatural' stars are preparing to bid adieu to the insanely popular show. The cast and producers opened up about the looming final season and said the journey is never going to be