Khushalii Kumar spills beans about her character in debut film 'Dhokha Round D Corner'

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): Indian singer Khushalii Kumar is all set to mark her Bollywood debut opposite actor R Madhwan in director Kookie Gulati's next thriller film 'Dhokha Round D Corner'. The actor spilled the beans about essaying the complex character in the movie.

Helmed by Kookie Gulati, 'Dhokha' is touted as a multi-perspective pacy film based on an urban couple and promises to take the audience through the whirlwind journey during a day in the life of the couple.

Apart from Khushalii and Madhwan, 'Dhokha Round D Corner' also stars Darshan Kumar and Aparshakti Khurana in the lead roles. The film is slated to release on September 23, 2022.

During the teaser launch, Khushalii was asked how she prepared for such a complex role and about her choice of such a character for her debut film. She shared, "It was not easy. She is a very complex character. I had to dig into my own darkness to come out and fill colours into my character and understand the role on how she behaves. It was not simple it was very challenging for me. If you are able to find and identify yourself then you can play it at ease. The initial journey was difficult."



Earlier, Khushalii shared her excitement through a post. She wrote, "Thrilling journey of learning has finally come to its desitination. Please allow me to present to you the teaser of my debut film. Here's the first glimpse of #RMadhavan #AparshaktiKhurana #DarshanKumaar and me from our upcoming film #DhokhaRoundDCorner a film by #KookieGulati This surely looks like the suspense drama of the year!!All set to hit the big screens on 23rd September."

'Dhoka' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma and Vikrant Sharma.

Khushalii is the daughter of the music legend and the founder of the T-series Gulshan Kumar, she made her debut as a singer in the year 2015, with the video song 'Mainu Ishq Da' and has appeared in many popular songs like 'Highway Star', 'Raat Kamaal Hai' and 'Ik Purani Yaad'.



Apart from this, the 'Mere Papa' singer will be also seen in 'Dedh Bigha Zameen', co-starring 'Scam 1992' actor Pratik Gandhi, directed by veteran filmmaker Hansal Mehta, and she will be reuniting with her co-star Parth Samthaan from the music video fame, Khushalii will share the screen with legendary actors like Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon for 'Ghudhchadhi', directed by Binoy Gandhi. (ANI)

