Khushi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor give Priyanka Chopra 'a taste of home'

Washington [US], August 25 (ANI): A lot of Indians miss Indian home-cooked food when they are abroad. And, well, Priyanka Chopra is no different!

On Thursday, Priyanka Chopra uploaded a photo of Indian delicacies and snacks like 'khakhra' and 'poha' along with different types of 'namkeens' and expressed how much she missed Indian food!

And well, guess what? Khushi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor got those snacks for her, all the way from India. Priyanka thanked Khushi and Boney Kapoor on her Instagram story, and wrote, "Thank you @boney.kapoor and @khushi05k for a taste of home! So kind!"





Priyanka and Nick are big fans of Indian food. In, fact, Priyanka even has an Indian restaurant in New York - 'Sona'.

Priyanka moved to the US around 2014 to establish her career in Hollywood. She debuted in Hollywood with the 2015 thriller TV show 'Quantico' as a lead. She went on to star as an antagonist in the 2017 Hollywood action-comedy film 'Baywatch' and also as Sati in the recently released 'The Matrix Resurrections', starring Keanu Reeves in the lead.

At that time, she lived in New York. However, she moved to Los Angeles after getting married to Nick Jonas in 2018.

Talking about her upcoming projects, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years. 'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023. (ANI)

