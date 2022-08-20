Khushi Kapoor raises temperature in black cut-out dress

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor, on Friday, dropped a string of streaming hot pictures from her latest photoshoot in a black cut-out dress.

Taking to Instagram, Khushi shared pictures in which she struck multiple hot poses for the camera lens.



Khushi raised the temperature and left everyone amazed with her new look.



Soon after she shared her pictures, fans swamped the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.









Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone commented, "Uff!" followed by heart-eye emoticons.



Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan praised her look and commented, "Amazing."

Actor Shanaya Kapoor's mother Maheep Kapoor wrote, "Stunning," followed by fire and heart emoticons.





Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Khushi will be soon making her big Bollywood debut with director Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film 'The Archies', alongside Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

'The Archies' is an official adaptation of an American comic 'Archies'.

Archie comics feature teenage characters named Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, Reggie Mantle and Sabrina Spellman, and have seen several adaptations over the years.

The seven young performers will portray well-known characters from Archie Comics. The trailer, which features the characters and a catchy music track by Ankur Tiwari and the Islanders, gives viewers a glimpse into the universe that Akhtar promises to bring to life for them.

The film will stream exclusively on Netflix. (ANI)

