Kiara Advani catches early show of 'Indoo Ki Jawani' in theatre

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): A day ahead of the theatrical release of her film 'Indoo Ki Jawani,' actor Kiara Advani on Thursday revealed that she caught an early show of the film with her family in the theatres "last night".

The 'Laxmii,' actor took to Instagram to share a picture of herself seated in the first row of the movie theatre with one of her hands held up in the air.

She went on to pour her excitement in the caption and shared her "surreal" experience at the movies.

"Finally!! Back at the cinemas, missed the Big screen so much! Watched #IndooKiJawani with my family last night and the experience was surreal! Super service and sanitisation," she wrote in the caption.

The 28-year-old actor went on to express her excitement as 'Indoo Ki Jawani' is all set to release in theatres tomorrow.



"Can't wait to meet you at the movies with your friends and family. See you there from tomorrow, it's a date," she wrote.

Helmed by Bengali filmmaker Abir Sengupta, the female-centric film is touted to be a modern age love story based on the current trend of dating through online applications.

The film will depict the story of Indoo Gupta, a feisty girl from Ghaziabad, whose left swipes and right swipes with dating app results in hilarious chaos.

'Indoo Ki Jawani' is being bankrolled by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani with Nikkhil Advani and co-produced by Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen.

After a long delay owing to the coronavirus pandemic, 'Indoo Ki Jawani' is among the first big banner projects headlined by an A-lister to hit the silver screen. (ANI)

