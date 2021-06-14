Kiara Advani clocks 7 years in film industry

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): Actor Kiara Advani on Sunday completed seven years in the film industry and posted pictures of her journey so far on social media.

On Twitter and Instagram fans flooded her with wishes and Kiara has been personally sharing all those posts on her feed and thanking everyone for showering her with love on her special day.

"7 years of us," she wrote in response to fan postings.





Kiara made her acting debut in 2014 Bollywood with the film 'Fugly', which also starred boxer Vijender Singh and actor Mohit Marwah.

With films like 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Lust Stories', 'Kabir Singh' , 'Guilty' and 'Good Newwz', Kiara proved her versatility and carved a niche for herself. She will be next seen in the biographical action drama film 'Shershaah', which revolves around the life of the Kargil hero Vikram Batra. Actor Sidharth Malhotra will be seen essaying the titular role.

Kiara is also paired opposite actor Kartik Aaryan in the upcoming horror-comedy film, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

When one of the social media users asked Kiara to do more films down south, Kiara tweeted: "Love you all. Exciting announcement soon."

Kiara was last seen in 'Indoo Ki Jawani' and 'Laxmii'. (ANI)

