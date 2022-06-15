Kiara Advani clocks 8 years in Industry, cuts cake with Paparazzi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): Actor Kiara Advani, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', has completed 8 years in the film industry. Kiara celebrated the occasion by cutting a cake with the paparazzi.





Kiara was seen wearing a white Saree with sequin embroidery over it. She wore a corset-inspired tube blouse and completed the look by pairing the saree with gold and green 'jhumkas'.



Kiara also took to Instagram to share a video of her journey in the industry so far. She wrote, "June 13th! The day I stepped into this magical world of filmmaking.

8 years and counting... my rainbows not my thunderstorms...My heart is filled with gratitude

My day began with my wonderful team surprising me with a super warm virtual interaction with my fan clubs and ended with @Varundvn who turned work into a celebration reminding me why I chose to be a part of this chaotic yet magnetic industry!

I maybe 8 years old today but I have a lifetime of entertaining left to do ! #waitforit .. I promise to make you proud!".

Kiara made her Bollywood debut with 'Fugly' in 2014. The film was a comedy-drama social thriller. Kiara was paired against Sonam Kapoor's cousin and actor Mohit Marwah.



Presently, Kiara is awaiting the release of her next film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' alongside Varun Dhawan. She was last seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyya 2' alongside Kartik Aaryan. 'Bhool Bhulaiyya 2' was a massive success at the Box office and collected around 200 crores worldwide. (ANI)