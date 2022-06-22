Kiara Advani dazzles in white bodycon dress

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kiara Advani posted a couple of pictures on her social media where she looks stunning in a white dress.

On Wednesday, the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of posts where she looks jaw-droppingly gorgeous.

In the picture, Kiara gave a close and candid shot in which she can be seen wearing a white bodycon dress.



The outfit sported a tube neckline that matched her dress with golden pumps.





She flaunted her no-makeup look and left her hair open.



As soon as she shared the post, netizens bombarded the comment section with fire and heart emojis.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara is busy promoting her film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' along with their co-stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli.

Apart from this, Kiara has many interesting films in her kitty. She will be seen with his 'Lust Stories' co-star Vicky Kaushal for the comedy thriller film, Govinda Naam Mera, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. She also has a Telugu film, 'RC 15' alongside Ram Charan. (ANI)

