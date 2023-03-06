Kiara Advani gives a shout out to team 'Guilty' as film turns 3

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6 (ANI): It's a nostalgic day for actress Kiara Advani as her film 'Guilty' completed three years today.

Taking a stroll down memory lane, Kiara dropped a string of stories on Instagram remembering her performance in 'Guilty'.

In one of the stories, she wrote, "3 years of Guilty! A film I am so grateful for and an experience that I will always cherish ... shout out to the amazing team who made this journey so memorable."





She also thanked the team for creating her "coolest" look.

"The coolest look I have ever had for a film conceptualised and executed...," Kiara added.

Produced by Karan Johar under Dharmatic, the digital arm of his banner Dharma Productions, the thriller also starred Taher Shabbir and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor in the lead roles. Ruchi Narain helmed it.

Set against the backdrop of a college in Delhi, Guilty revolves around a rape case wherein a student Tanu accuses the college heart throb VJ of raping her. Nanki played by Kiara Advani is VJ's girlfriend who believes in his innocence but is still determined to find out what exactly happened that fateful night.

In the upcoming months, Kiara will be seen sharing screen space with Ram Charan in 'RC 15'. She also has 'Satyaprem ki Katha' with Kartik Aaryan in her kitty. Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, 'Satyaprem ki Katha' is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023. (ANI)

