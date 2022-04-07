Kiara Advani heads to Amritsar to shoot for S Shankar's next

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Actor Kiara Advani has jetted off to Amritsar, Punjab to shoot for director S. Shankar's upcoming political drama 'RC 15' (working title).

Kiara, 29, was spotted at the Mumbai airport wearing a lime green Jacquard co-ord set. Giving major summer vibes, the 'Kabir Singh' star left her hair breezy loose.





Shankar's upcoming political drama 'RC 15' for which Kiara is heading to Amritsar, also features superstar Ram Charan in the lead role.



Kiara and Ram Charan have earlier worked together in the 2019 Telugu action movie 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama' and have been friends since then.

The upcoming project is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a pan India release.

'RC 15' will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. (ANI)

