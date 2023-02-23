Kiara Advani is a carbon copy of her mom, check out these pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): On the occasion of her mom Genevieve's birthday, actress Kiara Advani dropped an adorable wish.

Taking to Instagram, Kiara wrote, "Mummaaaaaa. Happy Happy Birthday to my loving, caring, praying mother.. I am blessed to be your daughter."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)



She also treated fans to her candid moments spent with her mother at her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra.

From a picture from her D-Day to the haldi ceremony and sangeet ceremony, the birthday post includes all the adorable moments of the mother-daughter duo.



In one of the images, Kiara can be seen wrapping her mother into her arms from the back while her mom plants a peck on her cheeks.



The other image features Kiara's mom twinning with her on her wedding day in a pink lehenga.



In another image, the Advani family is seen posing with Kiara and Sidharth at their Haldi ceremony.



These pictures clearly show that Kiara is a carbon copy of her mother.

In fact, several netizens also dropped comments saying Kiara looks like a replica of her mother.

"Her mother is so elegant. Kiara looks like her carbon copy," a social media user commented.

"Good genes," another one wrote.

Designer Manish Malhotra who designed the family's ensembles for the wedding celebrations, also wished her mom. He wrote in the comments section, "Happy birthday Janam."

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. They hosted a reception in Delhi for their close friends and later in Mumbai on February 12.

The two apparently fell in love while shooting for 'Shershaah', which was released in 2021. (ANI)