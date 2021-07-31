Kiara Advani joins Ram Charan in Shankar's next directorial venture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): Actor Kiara Advani turned a year older today, and on the star's birthday, her fans received a sweet surprise.

Kiara has joined the cast of South star Ram Charan's upcoming film, which is being helmed by acclaimed director Shankar.

The forthcoming movie marks the second collaboration of Kiara and Ram Charan. The two had earlier collaborated for the Telugu action movie 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama', which had released in 2019.

The upcoming project is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a pan-India release.

On Saturday, production house Sri Venkateswara Creations welcomed Kiara on board.

"Joining us on this super exciting journey is the talented and gorgeous @advani_kiara

! Welcome on board #HappyBirthdayKiaraAdvani #RC15 #SVC50," the tweet read.





Kiara, whose next release is the biographical drama 'Shershaah', said she is both excited and nervous to work with the experienced stars from the Indian film industry.

The 'Kabir Singh' actor said, "It's definitely one of the best birthday presents I have gotten so far. I am excited as well as nervous to work with renowned and experienced names of our film fraternity."

She added, "I am eagerly waiting to begin the shoot and hoping that this incredible opportunity is translated wonderfully on screen!"

Tentatively titled 'RC 15', the upcoming movie marks the 15th film in Ram Charan's career. It is also Dil Raju's 50th production venture. Reportedly, S Thaman has been roped in to score the music for the film.

'RC 15' will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Apart from this film, Kiara also has Karan Johar-produced movie 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' and Anees Bazmee-directed comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', in the pipeline.

Ram Charan will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's period action drama 'RRR' and in the Telugu film 'Acharya' alongside his father and superstar Chiranjeevi. (ANI)

