Kiara Advani pens heartfelt note as 'Kabir Singh' completes one successful month in theatres

ANI | Updated: Jul 21, 2019 17:53 IST

New Delhi (India), July 21 (ANI): Shahid Kapoor's latest outing 'Kabir Singh' is unstoppable at the box office, even after a month of its release. The film that also stars Kiara Advani, who plays a shy Preeti in the blockbuster, has expressed her gratitude in an emotional note, as the film completes one month in the theatres.
The 'Good News' actor penned a long note thanking her co-star and the director of the movie, Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Shahid also praised her post and said, "This award-winning speech also deserves an award."
Calling her character the complete opposite of herself, Kiara wrote, "1 Month Of Kabir Singh Every time I have tried to put down my feelings on Kabir Singh I don't know where to begin, this attempt will not do justice either, to how truly grateful I am, to my team, and the audience for making our film what it has become today. A year ago I stepped into the shoes of Preeti, shy, demure, and basically the complete opposite of me."
Praising her character, she added, "But I also saw her strength, conviction, her love, and her passion and couldn't help but feel for the love story that you all rooted for with me."
Referring to co-star Shahid as 'mama', Kiara noted, "Kabir, aka @shahidkapoor my costar, confidant and friend through this journey who completed and made this story so real and believable. Already missing your craziness mama, couldn't have been luckier to work together on this special film."
Kiara also thanked the director for creating Preeti.
"Sandeep Sir, the OG! His conviction to stay true to his story and make it so unapologetically, his passion for films, his craziness and honesty gave us the opportunity to play characters that were flawed, imperfect and so real that you can't stop yourself from feeling for them," she wrote.
The film's success has also been attributed to its hit tracks. 'Bekhayali', 'Pehla Pyaar', 'Kaise Hua' and 'Tera Ban Jaunga' are some of the quite popular songs.
Kiara also thanked Arijit Singh, Armaan and Amaal Malik, Sachet Tandon, Parampara Thakur, Tulsi Kumar, Vishal Mishra and Akhil Sachdeva in her note which read, "Thank you for creating a soundtrack that became an anthem and the heartbeat of the film! To the entire cast and crew, every technician, our EP this film would not be the same without your efforts and hard work!"
She concluded her post by writing, "But most importantly beyond Thankful to the audience for loving, accepting and rooting for this love story."

'Kabir Singh', the Hindi remake of Sandeep's Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy', has entered its fifth week. It is the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year so far and has collected Rs 267 crore at the domestic box office. The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.
The movie dethroned 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' to become the highest-grossing film of 2019 so far. The film is currently inching close towards the Rs 275-crore mark at the box office.
The film was, however, opened to mixed reviews for glorifying toxic masculinity.
'Kabir Singh' tells the story of a short-tempered surgeon Kabir Singh (Shahid) who goes on a path of self-destruction, consuming drugs and alcohol after he cannot marry the love of his life Preeti (Kiara).
The film also features Soham Majumdar, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Nikita Dutta and Kamini Kaushal in pivotal roles.
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde, the film had released on June 21. (ANI)

