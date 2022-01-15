Kiara Advani posts sizzling new photograph of herself

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kiara Advani has put out a stunning new picture of herself on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, the 'Shershaah' actor posted a snap in which she can be seen taking a dip in a pool, with her eyes shut and the bright sun in the background.

In the caption, she wrote, "Seas the day."





Fans and fellow members of the film fraternity flooded the post with likes and comments.

"Wowww," actor Samantha wrote.

"Queen of million hearts," a social media user added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be seen in the film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' alongside Varun Dhawan.

The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in lead roles and is slated to hit the silver screen on June 24, 2022. (ANI)

