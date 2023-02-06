Kiara Advani reaches rumoured wedding destination Jaisalmer with Manish Malhotra

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], February 4 (ANI): Kiara Advani reached Jaisalmer, Rajasthan with designer Manish Malhotra on Saturday for her speculated wedding with actor Sidharth Malhotra.

Bride-to-be was seen leaving the airport with Manish Malhotra.



Passing by the paps, Kiara was seen smiling and blushing before leaving the location.



Early in the day, Kiara was snapped at the Mumbai airport, where she flaunted her bride's glow and was dressed in an all-white outfit with a bright pink shawl wrapped around her.

She opted for a metallic-hued bag. Kiara waved and smiled at the paparazzi.

If reports are to be believed, the two will tie the knot at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

On Friday, actor Kangana Ranaut has seemingly confirmed Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding.

Kangana took to Instagram Story and heaped praises on Sidharth and Kiara.

Sharing a video of Sidharth and Kiara from Shershaah promotions, Kangana wrote, "How delightful is this couple...rarely we see genuine love in movie industry...they look divine together."

She tagged the duo and used emojis of an evil eye.

Kangana's post comes at a time when the internet is abuzz with speculation about Sidharth and Kiara's wedding.

Sidharth and Kiara have never talked openly about their relationship though they have not denied it. If reports are to be believed, the two started dating during the making of their 2021 film Shershaah, based on the life of martyr Vikram Batra. The film was a hit and fans loved their chemistry. (ANI)