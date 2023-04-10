Kiara Advani shares unseen pictures with brother Mishaal from her wedding

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): Actor Kiara Advani dropped an unseen picture with brother Mishaal Advani from her wedding day to mark the occasion of Siblings Day.

Taking to Instagram, Kiara shared pictures captured on her special day with her brother.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Happy Siblings Day."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)



In the first picture, Kiara is seen giving a hug to Mishaal from behind during her Mehendi ceremony.

The next pictures are from the wedding day. Before she took pheras with her beau Sidharth Malhotra.





The picture is all about the sister and brother bond.

After the photos were posted, the fans and family members dropped in their comments.

Kiara's mother Genevieve Advani wrote, "My two babies. always be there for each other. Love, protect and support each other. forever thankful to God for you'll. God bless you Aali Mishu."

One of the users wrote, "awww this is so cute."

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. The two apparently fell in love while shooting for 'Shershaah', which was released in 2021.

Talking about Kiara's work projects, she is currently shooting with Kartik Aaryan in 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha'.

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023.

Kiara will also be seen sharing screen space with Ram Charan in 'Game Changer'. (ANI)