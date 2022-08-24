Kiara Advani starts preparation for 'Satyaprem ki Katha'

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kiara Advani, on Wednesday began the preparations for her upcoming film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Laxmii Bomb' actor shared a post on stories which she captioned, "Step: Prep"



Kiara shared a picture of the script of the film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and also stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.

Previously, Kartik also dropped a selfie from the script reading sessions of the film.

Recently, On the occasion of Kiara Advani's birthday, actor Kartik Aaryan revealed that the name of their upcoming project 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' has been changed to 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.



Kartik shared the first look picture from the film and wrote, "Happy Birthday Katha !! Tumhaara SatyaPrem.#SatyapremKiKatha."

The film sparked controversy due to its title Satyanarayan Ki Katha, which translates to the story of Satyanarayan, which is another name for the Hindu god Vishnu. Kartik and Kiara have earlier together in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

Last year, director Sameer Vidwans issued a statement to announce the change in title. Kartik also reposted the statement on his official Instagram account which said that the title will be changed to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional.

The title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film 'Satyanarayan ki Katha' to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey. Sincerely, Sameer Vidwans," the statement read.

The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala in collaboration with Namah Pictures. It is touted as a musical saga.

'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' is all set to go on floors towards the end of this year.

Meanwhile, Kiara will be next seen in 'Govinda Naam Mera' alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. (ANI)

