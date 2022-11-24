Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal's item number 'Bijli' from 'Govinda Naam Mera' to be out soon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming quirky thriller film 'Govinda Naam Mera' on Wednesday, unveiled the teaser of their first song 'Bijli'.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared the song teaser which he captioned, "Get ready for lightning to strike! The new dhamakedaar tune of the season, #Bijli - song out this Friday at 11am!

#GovindaNaamMera streaming from 16th December, only on."



Sung by Mika Singh and composed by Sachin Jigar, the song will be out on November 25.

In the teaser, actors Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani could be seen grooving together.

Soon after the 'Uri' actor shared the news, fans swamped the comment section and shared red hearts and fire emoticons.

"ELECTRIFIEDDDDD," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "First time Vicky dancing in song."

"The energy, Can't wait," another fan commented.

Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar, is touted to be a quirky murder mystery, which is all set to stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from December 16, 2022.

Recently, the makers unveiled the official trailer which got massive responses from the audiences.

In the almost two-and-a-half minute-long trailer of the film, Vicky's character is torn between a woman who wants to marry him (Kiara), his abusive wife (Bhumi), and his unhappy mother. However, all is well until Vicky and Kiara's characters end up becoming suspects in a murder.

'Govinda Naam Mera' marks Vicky's second film under the Dharma Productions banner after the horror flick 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship', which drew a positive response from the audience.

This film will be Vicky's second digital release after his much-acclaimed 'Sardar Udham'.

Meanwhile, Vicky will also be seen in director Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Sara Ali Khan.

Apart from that, he also has director Anand Tiwari's film alongside Tripti Dimri and Meghna Gulzar's next biopic 'Sam Bahadur' on late former Army chief, Field Marshal (retd) SaM Manekshaw, opposite Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

Kiara, on the other hand, will be also seen in the upcoming romantic drama film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' alongside Kartik Aaryan. (ANI)