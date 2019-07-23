Kiara Advani welcomes Aditya Seal in 'Indoo Ki Jawani'

New Delhi (India), July 23 (ANI): Actor Aditya Seal, who was last seen in Punit Malhotra's 'Student Of The Year 2', has been roped in to star opposite Kiara Advani in the upcoming film 'Indoo Ki Jawani.'

Welcoming Aditya on board for the movie, Kiara tweeted, "Welcome on board Aditya Seal Indoo Ki Jawani family is excited to have you join the crazy journey."



Kiara made the announcement of the new film in an Instagram post on May 27, writing "My first In and As, So so so excited!!! here's to Girl Power. Going to need all your love and support for this one My first collaboration with Emmay Entertainment Nikkhil Advani Sir, Madhu Bhojwani, Monisha Advani, Niranjan Iyengar, Ryan Stephen, Abir Sengupta and it doesn't get more special than Indooooooo."

The 'Kabir Singh' actor posted a group picture with the entire cast of the film along with the announcement on the photo-sharing application.

The quirky comedy marks the Bollywood directorial debut of Bengali writer-filmmaker Abir Sengupta. The film will be produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani and co-produced by Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen.

The shooting of the film will commence from September 2019. Touted to be a modern-age love story, the flick is said to be based on dating apps.

Reportedly, the upcoming film depicts the story of Indoo Gupta, who is a feisty girl from Ghaziabad, whose left swipes and right swipes with dating app results in hilarious chaos.

Kiara was last seen in 'Kabir Singh', alongside Shahid Kapoor. The film, which opened to mixed reviews, is unstoppable at the box office.

The movie dethroned 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' to become the highest-grossing film of 2019 so far. The film is currently inching close towards the Rs 275-crore mark at the box office.

Kiara has a number of films in the pipeline including 'Good News', co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh, 'Laxmmi Bomb', alongside Akshay Kumar, 'Sher Shah', opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Netflix film 'Guilty'. (ANI)

