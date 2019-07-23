Aditya Seal and Kiara Advani (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Aditya Seal and Kiara Advani (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Kiara Advani welcomes Aditya Seal in 'Indoo Ki Jawani'

ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2019 18:11 IST

New Delhi (India), July 23 (ANI): Actor Aditya Seal, who was last seen in Punit Malhotra's 'Student Of The Year 2', has been roped in to star opposite Kiara Advani in the upcoming film 'Indoo Ki Jawani.'
Welcoming Aditya on board for the movie, Kiara tweeted, "Welcome on board Aditya Seal Indoo Ki Jawani family is excited to have you join the crazy journey."

Kiara made the announcement of the new film in an Instagram post on May 27, writing "My first In and As, So so so excited!!! here's to Girl Power. Going to need all your love and support for this one My first collaboration with Emmay Entertainment Nikkhil Advani Sir, Madhu Bhojwani, Monisha Advani, Niranjan Iyengar, Ryan Stephen, Abir Sengupta and it doesn't get more special than Indooooooo."
The 'Kabir Singh' actor posted a group picture with the entire cast of the film along with the announcement on the photo-sharing application.
The quirky comedy marks the Bollywood directorial debut of Bengali writer-filmmaker Abir Sengupta. The film will be produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani and co-produced by Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen.
The shooting of the film will commence from September 2019. Touted to be a modern-age love story, the flick is said to be based on dating apps.
Reportedly, the upcoming film depicts the story of Indoo Gupta, who is a feisty girl from Ghaziabad, whose left swipes and right swipes with dating app results in hilarious chaos.
Kiara was last seen in 'Kabir Singh', alongside Shahid Kapoor. The film, which opened to mixed reviews, is unstoppable at the box office.
The movie dethroned 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' to become the highest-grossing film of 2019 so far. The film is currently inching close towards the Rs 275-crore mark at the box office.
Kiara has a number of films in the pipeline including 'Good News', co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh, 'Laxmmi Bomb', alongside Akshay Kumar, 'Sher Shah', opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Netflix film 'Guilty'. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 18:44 IST

Pataudi cousins day out at farm in London is spreading cuteness...

New Delhi (India), July 23 (ANI): The cute and adorable pictures of little munchkins Taimur Ali Khan along with his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu at a farm in London will definitely make you go aww.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 18:19 IST

B-town celebrities pay tribute to Chandra Shekhar Azad, Bal...

New Delhi (India), July 23 (ANI): Remembering great freedom fighters Chandra Shekhar Azad and Bal Gangadhar Tilak on their birth anniversaries, Bollywood celebrities paid their tributes to the leaders and hailed their contribution to India's freedom movement.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 18:15 IST

Ariana Grande boycotts celebrity photographer Marcus Hyde over...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 23 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande cut ties with celebrity photographer Marcus Hyde after a model accused him of bribing her for nude portraits.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 17:24 IST

Markella Kavenagh to star in 'Lord of the Rings'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 23 (ANI): Actor Markella Kavenagh is the first star to join the cast of Amazon's highly-anticipated 'Lord of the Rings' series.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 17:20 IST

Selena Gomez parties with friends in Italy to celebrate her 27th birthday

Washington D.C. [USA], July 23 (ANI): American pop singer Selena Gomez turned 27 today and she is celebrating the special day by travelling to Italy with her close friends.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 16:55 IST

PM Modi hosts a 'special guest' in Parliament

New Delhi (India), July 23 (ANI): Amidst the hurly-burly of Indian politics inside the Parliament, a young visitor came to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 16:46 IST

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' gets new release date!

New Delhi (India), July 23 (ANI): Moviegoers have to wait a little longer to watch Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', as now the film will hit theatres on August 15, a few days later than the original date, August 9.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 16:29 IST

Meghan McCain wishes sister Bridget on her birthday in a sweet manner

Washington D.C. [USA], July 23 (ANI): Meghan McCain wished her younger sister Bridget on her birthday in the sweetest way possible.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 15:48 IST

Meghan Markle and Pippa Middleton share things common, but they...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 23 (ANI) : Though the Duchess of Sussex and Kate Middleton's sister Pippa share a lot of commonalities, friendship is one factor which does not work out well with the duo.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 14:49 IST

Mariah Carey returns to CAA after four years

Washington D.C. [USA], July 23 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey is back with her previous music agency Creative artist agency (CAA) for worldwide after a span of four years.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 14:20 IST

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari attend 'Once Upon A Time in...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 23 (ANI): After the two spent some great time together in Miami in June, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari made an appearance at the 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' premiere on Monday night.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 14:18 IST

James Cameron congratulates 'Avengers: Endgame' for beating...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 23 (ANI): After 'Avengers: Endgame' surpassed his film 'Avatar's' box office success, filmmaker James Cameron congratulated Marvel producer Kevin Feige in a unique way.

Read More
iocl