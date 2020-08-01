Kiara Advani's birthday picture is all smiles and cakes

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): A day after she celebrated her 28th birthday at home, actor Kiara Advani on Saturday shared a stunning picture from her birthday celebrations and thanked her friends, family, and fans for their wishes.

The 'Kabir Singh' actor took to Instagram to share a picture from her at-home birthday celebrations where she is seen seated at a table full of birthday cakes and desserts.

In the caption, she went on to extend gratitude towards her fans, friends, and family for showering love and best wishes on her.

"With a heart so full of love and gratitude I thank you, my family, friends, and fans for all the love, blessings, videos, messages, calls, and good wishes you have showered me with this birthday," she wrote in the caption.

"Feeling so so so loved. I pray you are as Happy, healthy, and safe as I feel right now. This means everything to me. All Gods blessings," Kiara added.

Wishes poured in for the 'Lust Stories' actor on Friday as she ringed into her 28th birthday. Several Bollywood celebrities including her 'Kabir Singh' co-star Shahid Kapoor had wished her on the occasion. (ANI)

