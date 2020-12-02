Kiara creates 'Kashmir ki Kali' magic in her upcoming film song

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI): Actor Kiara Advani in Wednesday shared her 'Kashmir ki Kali' look that she is donning in a song from her upcoming film, Indoo Ki Jawaani.

The Kabir actor took to Instagram to share a picture of her and co-star Aditya Seal, unveiling their first look in the song, Dil Tera, from the Abir Sengupta directorial.

In the picture, both the actors are seen recreating the look of veteran actors Sharmila Tagore and Shammi Kapoor from their iconic song, Yeh chand sa roshan chehra, from the movie Kashmir Ki Kali (1964).





The 28-year-old star is seen donning a traditional red Kashmiri dress as Sharmila wore in the 60s song. Whereas, Aditya is seen wearing a grey suit matching to what Shammi donned in the original song.

Advani captioned: Dil Tera (with a heart emoticon) and added a hashtag, "#retrobaby" with a couple dancing emoticon.



The post shared by Good Newwz actor garnered more than three lakh views within a few minutes of being posted with many complimenting them on their looks. (ANI)

