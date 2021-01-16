Kiara, Katrina, Akshay others extend birthday greetings to Sidharth Malhotra

New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): As Bollywood handsome hunk Sidharth Malhotra celebrated his 36th birthday on Saturday, Bollywood personalities sent in warm birthday wishes over social media.



Kiara Advani, Malhotra's rumoured girlfriend shared a delightful clip featuring the 'Ek Villian' star on her Instagram story and wrote, "Hey birthday boyyy, Happy Happy Happy today and everyday! @sidmalhotra," with red heart emoticons.



Malhotra's 'Baar Baar Dekho' co-star Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram stories to wish him on his birthday by posting his solo picture. "Happiest birthday @sidmalhotra- wish u all the happiness u could ever wish for- stay as wonderful as u are," Kaif wrote alongside the picture.





Bollywood's superstar Akshay Kumar also penned a birthday note for his 2015 action flick 'Brother' co-star on Instagram that read, "It seems like we need to meet soon to strike a new pose, until then wishing you a power-packed year! Happy birthday brother @sidmalhotra", with warm hugs emoticon.



Taking it to social media Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Foes in reel life, friends in real life. Happy Birthday buddy have a stupendous one- much love & let's catch up @SidMalhotra #HappyBirthdaySidharthMalhotra". Deshmukh and Malhotra have worked together in 2019 action drama film 'Marjaavaan'.



Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal also posted a picture with him and wrote, "Happy birthday buddy! Hope you have the best year ahead! @sidmalhotra"

Earlier in the day, actor Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Kriti Sanon and Vivek Oberoi, Manish Malhotra, Dabboo Ratnani and others celebrated the 'Student Of The Year' actor's birthday by sharing posts, pictures on social media. (ANI)

