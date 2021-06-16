Kiara's comment on Sidharth Malhotra's picture catches netizens' attention

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], June 15 (ANI): Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are rumoured to be in a relationship, and the recent Instagram post of Sidharth is proof of the fact that the two share a close bond with each other.

On Tuesday, Sidharth posted his sunkissed picture on the photo-sharing application.



"Chasing the sun. #nofilter," he captioned the post. It seems like the image was captured during his trip to the Maldives in 2020, wherein he was accompanied by Kiara.

Reacting to Sidharth's post, Kiara commented, "Wow .. the photographer is too good."



Kiara's comment has once again created a buzz about the actors' equation among netizens.

"Ahem ahem... you both make a good pair," a user commented on Instagram.

"Oh my god... cute and best couple in the industry," another social media user reacted.

Meanwhile, on the film front, the two will be seen working together on the biographical action drama 'Shershaah', which revolves around the life of the Kargil hero Vikram Batra. The film is scheduled to release on July 2, 2021.

Speaking of Kiara, she has recently completed seven years in the film industry. She even took to social media platforms to talk about her acting journey so far. (ANI)

