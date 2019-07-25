'Kick 2' expected to roll in 2020

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): The wait is about to get over for those waiting for the second installment of 'Kick'!

It was on this day in the year 2014 when Salman Khan starrer 'Kick' was released and now after a gap of five years, the announcement of the second installment is finally made.

Film critic Taran Adarsh announced that the film is expected to roll in 2020.

"Mere Baare Main Itna Mat Sochna... Aap Devil Ke Peeche, Devil Aapke Peeche... Salman Khan starrer #Kick, which marked the directorial debut of Sajid Nadiadwala, was released 5 years ago to superb BO earnings... Now awaiting #Kick2, which is expected to roll in 2020. #5YearsOfKick," he tweeted.

'Kick' which marked the directorial debut of the producer Sajid Nadiadwala was received well by the audience.

The comedy-drama also starred Jacqueline Fernandez and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles, besides Khan in the male lead. (ANI)