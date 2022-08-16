Kim Kardashian hits the gym in nude bikini, here are some pictures

Washington [US], August 16 (ANI): Reality TV star Kim Kardashian never fails to stun with her sartorial styles.

Be it red carpet appearances or workout sessions, Kim always attempts to experiment with her outfits.

Recently, she hit the gym in a bikini. If you can't believe it, then right away head to her Instagram.

On Monday, Kim took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of herself in a nude shade bikini in the gym.



She paired the string bikini with a pair of stiletto-heeled thigh-high boots.



"I do my own heavy lifting," she captioned a series of pictures that literally set the internet on fire.

Reacting to the post, a user commented, "Hot."

"She got on heels saying gym time," another one quipped.

Meanwhile, Kim is also in the news about her relationship with Pete Davidson, If reports are to be believed, the two have broken up.

As per People, the duo, who were first romantically linked in October 2021, ended their relationship a few weeks ago.

"Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules. They both travel all the time and it was hard," a source informed the People.

Kim hosted Saturday Night Live in October, where she and Pete, then a cast member on the long-running NBC comedy series, shared an on-screen kiss. Media reports circulated later that month about a budding romance after they were photographed holding hands at Knott's Berry Farm theme park in Buena Park, California, The Hollywood Reporter stated.

Kim, who filed for divorce from Kanye West last year and shares four children with the rapper, discussed her relationship with comedian Davidson during a visit to The Tonight Show in June. At the time, she told host Jimmy Fallon that her then-boyfriend, who signed off from SNL in May after eight seasons, had helped her get a better sense of the show's famous alums."I've got to be honest: I had no idea you were on," she admitted to Fallon back then.

"Even a month after [my SNL hosting gig], I was at dinner, and Will Ferrell was sitting right next to me -- the show had just aired, when I was on -- and he had mentioned he had seen it. And I literally had to text Pete and be like, 'Wait, was Will Ferrell on SNL?' And I was so embarrassed."

On July 11, the 'Kardashians' star posted a series of cute photos of the pair on Instagram, including pics of the two chilling by a pool and Kim resting her feet on her man's tattooed chest

Prior to the breakup news, Kim unveiled the teaser of the second season of her famous show 'the Kardashians' in which she was seen finally addressing her relationship with Pete. She talked about how happy her new relationship is making her. The teaser ended on a steamy note. The Skims founder asked the "Saturday Night Live" alum whether he would like to shower with her. "Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?" she asks in front of a shocked Khloe Kardashian. In response, Pete, 28, promptly tosses his phone and scampers off to join his girlfriend, 41.

The two have not addressed the break-up rumours yet. (ANI)