Kirti Kulhari announces 'Khichdi 2', says "double the fun but same mad house"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): Actor Kirti Kulhari, on Friday, announced the sequel of her debut comedy film 'Khichdi'.

Taking to Instagram, Kirti shared a video which she captioned, ""Parminder" .... and all the other Parminders are coming back with their mad ride! It's super fun to be in this character again after more than 10 years of waiting! Another crazy story, double the fun but the same mad house... Khichdi 2 coming soon guys!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CowLynuJ3M5/

In the video, Kirti shared some glimpses from 'Khichdi' and raised the excitement for the second part.

Helmed by Aatish Kapadia 'Khichdi' was released in the year 2010 and starred Supriya Pathak, Anang Desai, Rajeev Mehta, Jamnadas Majethia, and Nimisha Vakharia in the lead roles.

The plot revolved around the Parekh family - Himanshu, Hansa, Babuji, and Praful. It showed an interesting chemistry between Himanshu and his neighbor, Parminder (played by Kirti).



The film was based on the super-hit television show with the same title and was among the most watched shows.

Soon after Kirti announced 'Khichdi 2' on social media, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and shared their excitement.

"Maza full power," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Woah!! WAITING."

"wowowowo can't wait," a user wrote.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Kirti was a part of films like 'Pink', 'Shaitan', 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', and series like 'Four More Shots Please!', and 'Human'. (ANI)

