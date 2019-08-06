Kirti Kulhari to play British cop in Parineeti Chopra's 'The Girl On The Train' remake

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:58 IST

'Girl on the Train' will see Parineeti in her 'most difficult role'

New Delhi (India), Aug 6 (ANI): Parineeti Chopra has kicked off filming for her "most difficult role" till date in London for 'Girl on The Train' and amid the jam-packed schedules, she seems to be having a hard time without social media!