'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan': Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde's romantic track in 'Jee Rahe The Hum' out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): After the teaser of the romantic track 'Jee Rahe The Hum', actor Salman Khan unveiled the full song video from his upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman shared the full song video and captioned it, "Woh joh falling wala step hai jisme koi step nahiin hai, woh karke dikha do... love ka toh pata nahiin falling is sure."

The video begins with Salman walking the streets in a long hairstyle and casual look. To impress his love Pooja Hedge shares his feelings through a song and shows his moves.

In the video, he is also seen romancing Pooja in a beautiful romantic backdrop with chandeliers around them in a dimly lit room and they even perform a free fall move and stop before touching the ground.

The video also features, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam and Jassie Gill.

The song is sung by Salman, composed by Amaal Malik and the lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

As soon as the song was released, netizens and members of the industry chimed in the comment section.

Sangeeta Bijlani wrote, "Love this song."

"This is so beautiful. I guess I already fallen in love with you," a fan wrote.

After the song was unveiled on Monday, it made Salman's fans nostalgic and reminded them of the actor's 'Hangover' song.

One of the users wrote, "Voice of Sallu Bhai."

"Hangover wali feeling," another wrote.

Another comment read, "Pyar ka Hangover.#Salman bhai hangover wali feel."

'Jee Rahe The Hum' will follow the successful line of a number of phenomenally hit songs like 'Jag Ghoomeya', 'Hangover', etc. that feature Salman and have his background vocals too.

Earlier, the makers unveiled the first song of the film 'Naiyo Lagda' which received massive responses from the fans.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

Earlier, Salman shared the teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He introduced his character with a powerful dialogue. As Pooja Hegde asks him, "Waise aapka naam kya hai (what is your name)?" Salman replies, "Mera koi naam nahi hai, lekin main Bhaijaan naam se jana jata hun (I don't have any name, but people know me as Bhaijaan)" as shots of him fighting goons play in the background."

The film is set to hit the theatres this Eid.

Salman also has 'Tiger 3' with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in his kitty. Tiger 3 is extremely special as it will have Shah Rukh Khan's cameo. Tiger 3 will release on the occasion of Diwali 2023. (ANI)