KJO's little munchkins Yash, Roohi don't approve of his dancing skills

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): Filmmaker Karan Johar's cute little munchkins Yash and Roohi don't approve of the filmmaker's dancing skills. It was evident from an adorable video that Karan shared while the trio had a fun-dancing session in Karan's walk-in closet amid the 21-day government-imposed lockdown.

The 47-year-old filmmaker took to Instagram to share yet another glimpse from 'lockdown with the Johars.' In the video, the Kuch-Kuch Hota Hai' director's kids Yash and Roohi Johar are seen having a dun-time while dancing in his walk-in closet. While Karan says, "Wow, we are dancing, even dadda is dancing."

To which the Roohi says: "You are not good at dancing, you are very Kharab in dancing."

Karan shockingly says, "What, I am Kharab in dancing? and asks Yash if that he approves of the same.

The 3-year-old replies, "Yes."

"You know I am really fed up, I am 'Kharab' in dancing, 'Kharab' in singing, What am I good for?"

Roohi replies, "Yash."

The 'My Name is Khan' director says "I am good for Yash. I produced Yash that is my good talent." He asks the toddler of the same, to which he doesn't reply and gets busy in hopping on the floor of his dadda's closet. It seems like Karan's cute little twins are his biggest critics at home.

The 'Student of the Year' director captioned the adorable video as, "Ok I have had enough!!!!!!!! I want to weep into my blanket! I am the Talentless MR JOHAR according to my children! #lockdownwiththejohars."

Celebrity followers were quick to comment on the post that garnered more than 5 lakh views on the photo-sharing platform.

Amrita Arora couldn't stop laughing and left 5 laughing smilies on the post, while Maheep Kapoor left heart emojis.

Lately, Karan has been sharing updates of his quarantine time with kids Yash and Roohi and mom Hiroo Johar. Earlier, the 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' director shared a video where Karan's kids along with his mom don't approve of his singing after he sings 'Channa Mereya' from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.'(ANI)

