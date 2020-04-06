KJO's munchkin Yash hides inside closet, Roohi plays guitar in adorable video

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday shared an adorable video of his little munchkins Yash and Roohi Johar enjoying their playtime in KJO's walk-in closet. Yash was seen hiding in his daddy's closet while Roohi played the guitar while singing a nursery rhyme.

The 47-year-old filmmaker took to Instagram and shared a video where his 3-year-old son is seen bumping into a bag.

Karan asks Yash, "Why have you gone into this bag" to which the little kid answers, pointing to a portrait of English singer Mick Jagger whom he thinks is Shah Rukh Khan and says, "Because Shah Rukh Khan is here."

The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' filmmaker then pans the camera to Roohi who is seen holding a guitar. Karan then asks her to sing a song. She croons the "Old McDonald had a farm' nursery rhyme to his dadda.

The camera then pans to Yash who hides inside KJO's closet and plays hide and seek with Karan.

The adorable post on the photo-sharing platform received likes and comments by celebrity followers. Alia Bhatt commented, "Oh God" (along with heart emojis). Anushka Sharma said: "Eat them up !!"

Bipasha Basu found the videos, "Cutest videos ever." Karan captioned the post as "Delirium has hit us all! #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles."

Other celebs including Bhumi Pednekar, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shweta Bachchan, Athiya Shetty, Sonali Bendre and Soni Razdan showered their comments on the video.

Lately, Karan has been sharing updates of his quarantine time with kids Yash and Roohi and Mom Hiroo Johar. Earlier, the 'My Name is Khan' filmmaker shared a video where Yash says he finds his father boring. (ANI)

