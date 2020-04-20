KJO's munchkins hilariously mock him for his designer kurta

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): Filmmaker Karan Johar's little munchkins Yash and Roohi on Monday hilariously mocked their filmmaker dad's designer kurta in a video shot in KJO's walk-in closet.

The 47-year-old filmmaker took to Instagram and shared a video that features KJO's adorable toddlers Yash and Roohi holding Karan's kurta while their father asks them, "Excuse me, what are you'll holding?"

The 3-year-olds adorably confuse it to be their grandmother's and say, "Mumma."

After which Karan broke into laughter and replied, "This is not Mumma's kurta. This is dada's kurta. Dada's friend Manish Malhotra has made it for me. Do you think this is Mumma's kurta? No, please don't say that."

Karan then hysterically tells his kids "This is a man's kurta, and then points out at 'MAN' imprinted on a bad.

The 'My Name is Khan' director captioned the video as, "Now they think I am wearing my mother's clothes!!!! #lockdownwiththejohars #season2 #toodles #weareback"

Celebrity followers were quick to comment on the post that garnered more than 3 lakh views on the photo-sharing platform.

Farah Khan commented quipping, "To be fair.. so do I sometimes."

While Manish Malhotra left smiling, thumbs up and heart emojis at the post.

Lately, Karan has been sharing updates of his quarantine time with kids Yash and Roohi and mom Hiroo Johar. Earlier, the 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' director shared a video where Yash and Roohi don't approve of the filmmaker's dancing skills. (ANI)