KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty wedding: Suniel Shetty, Ahan distribute sweets

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI): It's a joyous occasion for the Shetty's as actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are now a married couple.

Athiya's father Suniel Shetty and her brother Ahan Shetty greeted the media persons. They expressed happiness and announced the news by distributing sweets to the paparazzi stationed outside their Khandala farmhouse where the wedding festivities took place.



While talking about the wedding function, Suniel Shetty said, "Bahut acha raha...aur abhi phere bhi ho gaye, shaadi officially ho chuki hai, aur officially father-in-law bhi ban chuka hoon!"

He further added, "In-law ka chakkar agar hat jaye aur agar father hi rahu toh bhaut khoobsurat hai, kyunki who part main bhaut ache se nibhaata hoon."





When asked about the reception of the newly married couple, the elated father of the bride replied, "Definitely I think post IPL."

For the wedding, both Suniel and Ahan looked dapper in traditional outfits. Suniel Shetty donned a traditional solid light pale brown coloured Dhoti layered with a long men's necklace. Ahan, on the other hand, wore a white sherwani and looked extremely charming in it!

KL Rahul and Athiya dated for quite a few years before they decided to tie the knot on Monday. The actress was also seen with the cricketer on a few tours of Team India.

The lovebirds made their relationship official the previous year as the Indian cricketer wished his ladylove on her birthday with a cute social media post featuring Athiya and himself. (ANI)

