Kodak moment: Virat Kohli crosses 'bridge of doubts and into love' with loves of his life wife Anushka, daughter Vamika

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI): Cricketer Virat Kohli loves to spend time with his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika. He makes sure he travels with them and explores new places with them.

He recently visited Rishikesh with them and created memorable moments with the two loves of his life at the sacred place. On Thursday, he took a stroll down memory lane and revisited the pictures which were captured during his family trip.

Kohli shared a throwback picture with his fans and followers on Instagram. The image shows Kohli and Anushka crossing a bridge over a river. Anushka is carrying Vamika with backpacks and Kohli held her pram on his back.

Kohli chose a beautiful caption to describe the picture.

He wrote, "Crossing all bridges of doubt and into love."



Have a look

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqZlpM7tuBV/?hl=en

Kohli and Anushka recently stole attention with their stylish appearance at Indian Sports Honours. While Kohli was looking dapper in a black suit, Anushka looked gorgeous in an off-shoulder purple dress.

A few days ago, Kohli spoke about his first meeting during a conversation with cricketer AB de Villiers. Virat shared that when he learnt that he was going to shoot with Anushka for an ad, he "started shivering" because she was one of the "top actors" in India at the time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the much-talked-about film 'Chakda Xpress'. The final release date of the film is still awaited.

Kohli, on the other hand, is all set to play RCB's first IPL 2023 match against Mumbai Indians on April 2. (ANI)

