Kozhikode plane crash: Bollywood stars express grief, offer condolences

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Actors Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta, Ajay Devgn, Esha Gupta, and Shraddha Kapoor extended prayers and condoled the demise of passengers who lost their lives in the Air India Express tragedy on Friday evening.

Expressing shock over the tragic incident, actor Akshay Kumar tweeted, "for the Terrible news! Praying for the safety of all the passengers and crew on board the #AirIndia Express flight. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones."



Esha Gupta expressed grief over the demise of the pilot, and tweeted, "Prayers and condolences to the family and loved ones of Cpt Deepak Vasanth Sathe Sir. He wasn't just a regular trained pilot, he served as the Experimental Test Pilot in the IAF.RIP sir #AirIndiaExpress."



Ajay Devgn took to Twitter and wrote, "Disturbed by the #AirIndia flight tragedy. My prayers are with all the passengers and crew members onboard and deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones."



Preity Zinta extended her condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and tweeted, "Pained to hear about the Air India flight mishap at Kozhikode Airport. Praying for the health and safety of the passengers and the crew on board. My deep condolences to the family and friends of those who have lost their loved ones."



"Very heartbreaking to hear about the #KozhikodeAirCrash. Prayers and healing to the injured passengers. Deepest condolences and strength to those who have lost their loved ones." Tweeted Shraddha Kapoor as she felt heartbroken to hear about the tragic incident.



At least 16 passengers died and over 120 were injured, including 15 seriously, when a plane coming from Dubai met with an accident at Karipur airport in Kozhikode, Malappuram Superintendent of Police (SP) said on Friday.

Air India Express Dubai- Kozhikode IX-1344 flight, carrying 190 people on board from Dubai under the Vande Bharat Mission, skidded off the runway at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode on Friday. (ANI)

