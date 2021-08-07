Kriti Sanon aces street-style look in 'cute' top made by her mom

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7 (ANI): Known for her sartorial elegance, Kriti Sanon turned heads as she aced her street-style look in a 'cute' knitted top made by her mother.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kriti re-shared a video posted by an outlet. The 'Mimi' actor looked stylish and chic as she stepped out in the city.

She totally graced the street style fashion while donning a cute multi-coloured knitted crop top teamed up with ripped boyfriend's jeans. Kriti completed her casual look with white sneakers and kept her wavy luscious locks open.

Sharing the video, Kriti wrote, "Cute top na?? My mommy made it! @geeta_sanon you are a rockstar!"



The diva is currently basking in the praises for her power pack performance in the recently released comedy-drama 'Mimi' that also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Sai Tamhankar, and Supriya Pathak.

This Hindi remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National award-winning, Marathi film, 'Mala Aai Vhhaychy!' (2011), has been directed by Laxman Utekar. The film narrates a quirky tale of a feisty and carefree girl (Kriti) who becomes a surrogate mom to make money.

Laxman Utekar has also written the movie's story and screenplay along with Rohan Shankar, who has penned the dialogues as well.

Apart from 'Mimi', Kriti has an impressive lineup of films including 'Adipurush', 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Bhediya', 'Ganapath', 'Hum Do Hamaare Do' along with another unannounced project. (ANI)