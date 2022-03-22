Kriti Sanon celebrates World Poetry Day with motivational poem

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): On the occasion of International Poetry Day, Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon penned an encouraging poem to celebrate the occasion.

Taking to her Instagram Handle, Kriti shared a video where she can be seen writing her verses in a diary and taking a walk on the terrace. She also recites her motivational verses in the background.

"I wanna open every knot of who I should be, so I can elongate the rope, fly up so higher, and discover who I could be," she says.



She captioned her post, "Didn't know I had a flair for writing until I started writing...On International Poetry Day - I recommend that everyone gives writing a shot! Discover the poet within you."



International Poetry Day is observed on March 21 every year. This day is dedicated to honouring the poets and traditions of poetry for the new generation.

Talking about Kriti's upcoming projects, she has Pan-India film, 'Adipirush', action-flick, 'Ganapath' and the horror-comedy, 'Bhediya' and 'Shehzada' in her kitty. (ANI)

