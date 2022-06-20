Kriti Sanon leaves fans impressed with her workout video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI): Actor Kriti Sanon is a fitness freak and her latest Instagram video is proof of the fact.

On Monday, Kriti took to Instagram and shared a video of her doing her favourite workouts.

"Exercises I love!. (Maybe because i do them well)," she captioned the post.

Her favourite workouts include straight arm pull overs, halo swings, Russian twists, single leg hamstring bridge, bosu plank rainbows.

Kriti's video has left netizens impressed.

"Monday motivation," a social media user commented.

"Wow... you impart fitness goals," another one wrote.

"Amazing. You are so good at it," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front again, Kriti Sanon is super busy with massive films like Adipurush, Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in her lineup.

She recently bagged Best Actress Award at IIFA 2022.

After winning the award, Kriti shared a series of photos with her trophy and wrote, " "Dreams do come true! All you need to do is keep working hard towards it and never lose faith! It has taken me 8yrs to get my first #BestActress award. . But I'm so happy that I received my first for #Mimi - a film I'll treasure forever, a character that will always be special in my filmography! Thank you @iifa for this validation and for an amazing evening!! Will always be grateful to #Dinoo @laxman.utekar sir for making me your Mimi for life and the whole cast and crew of Mimi for making this journey so memorable!."

Kriti won the award for her role as a surrogate mother in 'Mimi'. (ANI)