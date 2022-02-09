Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh are in love with white outfits

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI): Actors Kriti Sanon and Ranveer Singh are in love with the classy white colour, as seen from their latest social media posts on Wednesday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kriti shared stunning pictures in which she can be seen wearing a white dress, paired with bright red lips and matching heels.

She kept her hair straight and wore elegant, shimmery jewellery.

In the caption, she dropped two white heart emoticons.



"Cutee," a fan wrote in the comments section.

"Beautiful," another added.



Ranveer also took to the photo-sharing application are posted a string of pictures in which he looks smouldering in a basic white tee.

Ranveer dropped a white heart emoticon in the caption.



"OH MY MY," a social media user commented.

"Cool," another added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti has 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Ganapath', 'Shehzada' and 'Bhediya' in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Ranveer will be seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', 'Cirkus' and 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'. (ANI)

