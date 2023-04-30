Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Ram Mandir post 'Adipurush' poster release

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI): Following the release of her first look poster as Janaki, 'Adipurush' actor Kriti Sanon paid a special visit to the famous Ram Mandir in Tulsibaug, Pune on the occasion of Maa Sita Navmi.

This most worshipped Shree Ram Mandir of Pune was built around 1761 during the Peshwa rule. During her visit, Kriti Sanon not only performed puja to the deities but also soaked some peaceful and serene atmosphere of the temple.

The actor sought blessings of the divine for her upcoming projects.

Take a look at the pictures:







Kriti Sanon as Janaki represents purity, divinity and courage as Raghav's consort. The melodious tune of Ram Siya Ram perfectly encapsulates the spirit of Janaki's unwavering devotion towards Raghav and is sure to transport the audience to a world of spirituality and devotion.

The soulful melody of 'Ram Siya Ram' is sung and composed by Sachet-Parampara.

Sharing the poster, Kriti wrote in the caption, "Amar hain naam, jay siya ram... The eternal chant, Jai Siya Ram." Kriti has also changed her Instagram profile picture with this image of Janaki.

Helmed by Om Raut, 'Adipurush' is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Sunny Singh as Lakshman. In the film, Saif Ali Khan will be seen essaying the role of Ravan.

Recently the makers announced that 'Adipurush' will be screened at Tribeca Festival in New York on June 13.

The film is set to be out in theatres on June 16. (ANI)

