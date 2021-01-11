Kriti Sanon shares glimpse of her crew members from 'Bachchan Pandey'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon who has jetted off to Jaisalmer to shoot her upcoming film 'Bachchan Pandey', gave fans a glimpse of her crew members and called them 'mine for life'.

The 'Raabta' star took to her Instagram on Sunday and shared happy pictures from the sets of 'Bachchan Pandey' with her crew members. She captioned the photo as, "Mine!! For life... @aasifahmedofficial @adrianjacobsofficial @sukritigrover."





The post from the 30-year-old star received more than three and a half likes within an hour.

On the work front, Apart from the Farhad Samji directorial 'Bachchan Pandey', Kriti also has Laxman Utekar's 'Mimi' in her kitty. 'Bachchan Pandey' will also have Pankaj Tripathi, Arshad Warsi, and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles. (ANI)

