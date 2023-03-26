Kriti Sanon shares her childhood pictures as she wishes her father on birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26 (ANI): On the occasion of her father Rahul Sanon's birthday, actress Kriti Sanon took a stroll down memory lane and wished him in a special yet nostalgic way.

Taking to Instagram, Kriti dropped a video which features her childhood pictures with her dad. We can also see Kriti and her father's latest pictures in the clip.

"The first man that really loved me.. in a way that no one else can! You are the simplest man with the purest heart and we love you so so much! Happyyy Birthday Papa ..Hats off to you for handling three over-thinking not-so-simple women," she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, was recently seen sharing screen space with Kartik in 'Shehzada', which failed to impress the audience.

In the upcoming months, she will reunite with her debut film co-star Tiger Shroff. The duo is all set to come up with an action-packed film 'Ganapath'.



Helmed by Vikas Bahl, 'Ganapath' also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan and is scheduled to release on October 20. It will be out in five languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu.

Kriti has also teamed up with Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan for 'The Crew'. Diljit Dosanjh is also a part of the film.

As per a statement, 'The Crew' is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. Three women, work and hustle to make it in life. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. Rajesh Krishnan is helming the project, while Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor producing it. (ANI)