Kriti Sanon shares her 'chubbiest' look from film 'Mimi'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): Ahead of the release of 'Mimi', actor Kriti Sanon has shared her 'chubbiest' look from the movie.

For the unversed, Laxman Utekar's directorial 'Mimi' is a quirky tale of a feisty and carefree girl (Kriti) who becomes a surrogate mom to make money. Kriti had to even put on 15 kilos for her role.

Sharing a glimpse of her transformation, Kriti took to Instagram and wrote: "This was my cubbiesy day of Mimi! And coincidentally happened to be my god bharai scene. Could not recognise myself."





Kriti's chubby look has garnered several comments from social media users.

Actor Bhumi Pender commented : "Very cute."

"Those cheeks," a fan wrote.

Kriti is seen wearing a yellow ethnic suit in the particular scene from Mimi, which also features actors Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Tripathi. The movie is scheduled to release on July 30 on Jio Cinema and Netflix. (ANI)

