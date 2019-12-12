Kriti Sanon shares pictures from vacation in Switzerland

New Delhi (India), Dec 11 (ANI): 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' Kriti Sanon on Wednesday shared pictures from her winter vacation in Switzerland on her Instagram account.

The actor looked cheerful in the pictures and seemed to be enjoying the chilly weather of the hilly area as she captioned her pictures, "When you're happy and you know it, get your kiddie side out."



Sanon used the tag #inLOVEwithSWITZERLAND to express her love for the picture-perfect holiday destination.

The actor looked winter-ready in the pictures donning a neon-green jacket, black boots, woolen cap paired with black and white muffler and black gloves.



Sanon's last major was Ashutosh Gowariker's period-drama 'Panipat' where she portrayed the bold and fearless role of 'Parvati Bai', wife of Maratha leader Sadashiv Rao from the 18th century battle of Panipat.

The war drama dictates the events that lead to the Third Battle of Panipat. (ANI)

