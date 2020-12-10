Kriti Sanon tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Actor Kriti Sanon who had been shooting for a new project in Chandigarh, on Wednesday revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 'Heropanti,' actor shared a statement on Instagram informing about it.

"I'd like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for Covid-19," the statement read.

The 30-year-old actor further assured that she has been feeling fine and has placed herself under quarantine.





"There's absolutely nothing to worry as I'm feeling fine and have quarantined myself as per BMC and my doctor's advice," she said.

"So I'm gonna ride this tide, rest it out and resume work soon. Till then, I'm reading all the warm wishes and they seem to be working," she added.

The 'Dilwale,' actor then urged everyone to "be safe," as the "pandemic," is not over yet.

Earlier in the week, actor Varun Dhawan also revealed that he has also tested for coronavirus. (ANI)

