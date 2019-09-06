Kriti Sanon to attend New York Fashion Week'19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Actor Kriti Sanon who has created a niche for herself in Bollywood with her girl-next-door image will be seen attending the upcoming New York Fashion Week.

The prestigious event, which will commence from Friday, provides a platform to fashion designers to display their latest collections to the world. Several top-notch celebrities from around the globe are usually in attendance at the Week's various shows.

"I am looking forward to the trends that will be showcased on the runway as well as the creativity that these designers bring to the table. New York is one of the most cosmopolitan cities that bring together high-fashion and luxury to create styles which will be in vogue for the long run," said Kriti.

The 'Heropanti' actor is exhilarated to be a part of a globally renowned gathering where the stalwarts of the fashion industry come under one roof. She is representing the iconic US luxury brand, Coach. (ANI)

