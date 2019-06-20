Kriti Sanon to star in Rahul Dholakia's next untitled

New Delhi (India), June 19 (ANI): After giving a stellar performance in 'Luka Chuppi,' Kriti Sanon has been roped in as the lead in the yet untitled Rahul Dholakia-directorial.

The film is written by Bilal Siddiqui, produced by Sunir Kheterpal and co-produced by Rahul himself. The shooting of the film will commence in August.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle.

The new poster of Kriti's upcoming flick 'Arjun Patiala' was unveiled on Tuesday. The poster showed her standing by a window in a long frock style yellow kurta with her hair blowing in the wind. As the actor is shown holding a mic in one of her hands, the poster reads 'Kriti Sanon as Ritu, Bijli se Tezz.'

The 'Heropanti' actor was last seen in a special song of the period drama 'Kalank' and will next be on screen with 'Housefull 4' which has an ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Rana Daggubati and many more. (ANI)

